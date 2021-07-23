Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

