Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.18

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 26711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

