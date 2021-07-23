Syntropy Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.91 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $80.91 million and approximately $270,581.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00048208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00852251 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,273,849 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

