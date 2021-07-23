Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.12

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $71.45 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00367519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,029,402 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

