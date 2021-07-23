Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits Market Cap of $7.91 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $98,233.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00302706 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

