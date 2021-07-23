Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.21 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.21 million and $7,719.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.60 or 0.00028574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00140383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.27 or 1.00621177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

