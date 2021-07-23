TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $7.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAL. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.01.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 2,205,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,522,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.