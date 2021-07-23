TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $7.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAL. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.01.
Shares of TAL traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 2,205,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,522,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
