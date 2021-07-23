TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.02

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1736435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

