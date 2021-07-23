Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.10% from the company’s previous close.

TLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR:TLX traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting €35.64 ($41.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.80. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €37.10 ($43.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

