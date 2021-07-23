TD Securities Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$7.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 141.16% from the company’s previous close.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.18.

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 926,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.02.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

