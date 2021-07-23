TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,470 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of TE Connectivity worth $149,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 213,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 498,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,407,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

