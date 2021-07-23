TE-FOOD Price Down 7.3% This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $72,395.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00869877 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

