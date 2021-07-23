Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $153.83. 7,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.13. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $152.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

