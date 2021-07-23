Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.69. 198,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,696. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $239.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

