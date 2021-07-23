Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. 357,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,355,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

