Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.01 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $55.69. 146,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

