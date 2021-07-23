Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,924. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.