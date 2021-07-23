Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $118.51. 158,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

