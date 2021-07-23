Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,803 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 140,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,773. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

