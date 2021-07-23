Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $381.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

