Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. 82,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,599. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

