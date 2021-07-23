Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,984,828 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $21.12 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.