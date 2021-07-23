Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Friday.

LON:TED traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 137.32 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,442. The firm has a market cap of £253.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

