TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TGNA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 632,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,618. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

