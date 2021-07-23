TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of TELA Bio worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TELA Bio by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 156,020 shares of company stock worth $1,988,477. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TELA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

