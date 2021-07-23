Telcoin (TEL) Hits Market Cap of $914.90 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $914.90 million and approximately $32.38 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00878513 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

