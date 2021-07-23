Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading Up 1.4%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €3.34 ($3.93) and last traded at €3.34 ($3.92). Approximately 29,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.29 ($3.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,415.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.32.

About Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

