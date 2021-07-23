Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $442.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $298.78 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

