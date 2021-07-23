Tellor (TRB) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $58.98 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $33.28 or 0.00102812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,851,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,772,093 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

