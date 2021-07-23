TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

