Temenos AG Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Temenos in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Temenos Company Profile
Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
