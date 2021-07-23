Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Trimmed by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of Tempur Sealy International worth $90,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

