TenCore Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TenCore Partners LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.6% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

