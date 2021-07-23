Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NYSE:THC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

