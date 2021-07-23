Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
THC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
NYSE:THC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
