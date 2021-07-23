Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of THC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,289. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

