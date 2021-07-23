Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.
Shares of THC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,289. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.
In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
