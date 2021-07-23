TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 100,000 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

