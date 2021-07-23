TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $1.94 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.69% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of PACX opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.