TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.44% of SC Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPE. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in SC Health during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SC Health during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in SC Health during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SC Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SC Health alerts:

NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.08 on Friday. SC Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SC Health Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.