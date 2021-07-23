TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 2.62% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.82 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

