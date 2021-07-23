TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.72% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,790,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,594,000.

Shares of COOL stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

