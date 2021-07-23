TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPDIU. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.