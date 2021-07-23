TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.47% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SV opened at $10.00 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

