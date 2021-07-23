TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THMAU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

THMAU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

