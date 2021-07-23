TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 109,591 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAIIU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

