TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2 Million Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.68% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $22,309,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $14,569,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $12,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,100,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

