TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

