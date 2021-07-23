TENT Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $46,598.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00292541 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00119156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001960 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,250,580 coins and its circulating supply is 37,173,488 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.