Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Teradyne worth $71,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.