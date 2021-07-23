TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.41. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 4,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.51.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

