Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Grupo Santander

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Grupo Santander’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63. Ternium has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.